Law firm James Legal supports Tuber Group’s expansion with major acquisition

Steve Humphrey, owner of the Tuber Group Limited, has completed a complex acquisition to become the owner of fresh produce processor My Fresh, a subsidiary of the William Jackson Food Group, for an undisclosed sum.

MyFresh, based in Bedfordshire, has been part of the William Jackson Food Group since 2006 and is one of the UK’s largest processors and suppliers of freshly prepared vegetables to the business-to-business (B2B) and food service sector.

Mr Humphrey said: “This latest acquisition marks another exciting milestone in the development of Tuber Group as we continue to expand the range of food products we offer and optimise our global procurement capabilities.”

L-R Brian Swarbrick, Steve Humphrey, Steve’s wife and fellow director Rebecca, Simon Young and Mike Stoney

James Watson, CEO of William Jackson Food Group, said: “This sale represents a great opportunity for MyFresh to join a like-minded business with expertise in fresh produce and plans to invest and expand into new markets.”

James Legal Managing Director and Solicitor Simon Young said: “Everyone put in maximum effort on behalf of the Tuber Group, showing again how we continually go above and beyond to help our clients achieve their commercial objectives.”