Law firm launches dedicated service for military injury claims

Yorkshire-based law firm Ison Harrison has launched a new online service designed to support current and former military personnel seeking compensation for injuries sustained during their armed forces careers.

The specialist platform MilitaryInjuryClaim.co.uk delivers clear guidance, legal expertise, and tailored resources to help individuals navigate the often complex process of making a military injury claim.

The launch comes inresponse to alarming statistics recently published by the Ministry of Defence. The 2023/24 Health and Safety report revealed a significant rise in injury rates among armed forces personnel, increasing from 43 to 69 injuries per 1,000 individuals since 2019/20.

The report also recorded more than 10,000 near misses and 186 dangerous incidents, most occurring during routine training exercises. Inexperienced personnel were found to be at greater risk, and over the past five years, 18 service members have died in safety-related incidents, mostly linked to land transport and personal training.

Diane Askwith

Against this backdrop, Ison Harrison’s new website offers an accessible and comprehensive support system for those affected. The firm, which has decades of experience in personal injury law, has long represented military clients and is recognised for its commitment to ensuring fair treatment and justice for service members.

The site includes practical advice on how to make a claim, eligibility requirements, claim timelines, and the types of compensation available. It also outlines the broad scope of claims covered, ranging from training accidents and combat-related injuries to issues involving inadequate equipment, medical negligence, and psychological trauma such as PTSD.

Leading the firm’s military injury division is Diane Askwith, an accomplished Chartered Legal Executive Lawyer with over 20 years of experience in military claims. Diane has worked extensively with both serving and former personnel, representing clients in cases involving serious injuries and high-profile allegations, including cold injuries, training accidents andongoing claims of sexual assault at sea and on land. Under her leadership, Ison Harrison has accepted 16 new military-related cases since September alone.

Emphasising the growing need for this new service, Diane Askwith said: “Military life involves unique risks, and those affected by negligence or avoidable accidents deserve expert support. This new platform represents a crucial step in making justice more accessible for armed forces personnel, offering a dedicated, informed, and compassionate resource for those who have suffered while serving their country. We aim to simplify the legal process and stand alongside our clients every step of the way.”

Ison Harrison has established strategic partnerships with prominent military organisations SaluteHerUK and Forces Law to strengthen its support for the armed forces community. SaluteHerUK advocates for tailored services mainly for women in the military, addressing challenges linked to gender, age, race, and other intersecting issues.

Forces Law is a network of independent civilian lawyers offering specialised legal advice to serving personnel, veterans, and their families across areas such as personal injury, family law, medical negligence, and courts-martial representation.

These collaborations enhance the firm’s ability to deliver tailored, informed, and sensitive legal advice that recognises the specific challenges faced by military personnel, veterans and their families.

The launch of MilitaryInjuryClaim.co.uk is a reflection of Ison Harrison’s ongoing commitment to serving underrepresented groups with specialist legal services. The firm encourages anyone who believes they may have a claim, whether still serving or long since retired, to explore the resources on the site or contact the team directly for a free consultation.