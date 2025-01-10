Law firm Ward Hadaway sets sights on becoming £100m turnover business as revenues rise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which has offices in Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester, has reported a seven per cent rise in revenue to £48m for the 2023/24 financial year.

Profit for the period stood at £17.24m – consistent with the £17.25m reported in the previous year.

Managing Partner Steven Petrie said: “These financial results from 2023-24 represent a really strong foundation on which to build, as we strive to realise our ambitious long-term growth plans, remaining independent and increasing our turnover by over 50 per cent in the next five years and achieving £100m by 2034.

"It's really encouraging to see the positive impact our strategic investments are already having on our business, including our ability to attract, recruit, retain and engage excellent people to the firm.”

Across the firm, eight partners were appointed, representing a range of service sectors, alongside more than 100 new colleagues who joined throughout the year. In the last year, the firm appointed 14 new trainee solicitors and one solicitor apprentice across its offices bringing the total headcount to over 500.

Mr Petrie added: “We provide an environment where individuals can excel at every level, offering guidance, growth opportunities and the tools to fulfil their full potential. Our people are fundamental to our success.

"We are well-positioned to build on what we have already achieved and to deliver on our ambitious growth objectives.”