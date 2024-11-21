Laxtons Specialist Yarns: Yorkshire firm with 100-year history handed to employees
Headquartered in Baildon, Laxtons Specialist Yarns was founded in 1907 by George Laxton and Gordon Holmes.
The company has expanded to supply yarns to clients across the UK and over 20 overseas markets. Along with his family, James Laxton, the firm’s fourth generation owner and managing director, has passed on control of the business to its workforce after the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).
Mr Laxton, who has been managing director since 2001, said: “This transition presents an extraordinary opportunity for everyone here. It not only secures our legacy but also ensures that our skills and dedication to this industry will thrive for generations to come.” He will continue in his role. Carly Smith, sales and marketing director designate, and Paulius Ramanauskas, operations director designate, have also been appointed director designates to lead Laxton’s new direction.
The management team said they hope the transition into employee ownership will “drive the business forward, retaining its culture and Yorkshire identity while putting all 30 employees at the heart of decision making”. The EOT will also mean employees will now hold an indirect stake in the business.
Laura Marks and Martin Cooper from the Share Plans and Reward team, alongside Tim Parr, at audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, advised on the deal, providing structuring and tax advice. Ms Marks, an associate director at RSM UK, said: “Working with James and the team, we recognised the importance of finding a solution which supported their long-term ambitions while retaining the company’s Yorkshire history and legacy, as well as preserving its culture for the future. The transition to employee ownership reflects the company’s commitment to its people by empowering them to actively contribute to its future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.