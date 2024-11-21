Laxtons Specialist Yarns: Yorkshire firm with 100-year history handed to employees

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headquartered in Baildon, Laxtons Specialist Yarns was founded in 1907 by George Laxton and Gordon Holmes.

The company has expanded to supply yarns to clients across the UK and over 20 overseas markets. Along with his family, James Laxton, the firm’s fourth generation owner and managing director, has passed on control of the business to its workforce after the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Laxton, who has been managing director since 2001, said: “This transition presents an extraordinary opportunity for everyone here. It not only secures our legacy but also ensures that our skills and dedication to this industry will thrive for generations to come.” He will continue in his role. Carly Smith, sales and marketing director designate, and Paulius Ramanauskas, operations director designate, have also been appointed director designates to lead Laxton’s new direction.

James Laxton, the firm’s fourth generation owner and managing director.

The management team said they hope the transition into employee ownership will “drive the business forward, retaining its culture and Yorkshire identity while putting all 30 employees at the heart of decision making”. The EOT will also mean employees will now hold an indirect stake in the business.