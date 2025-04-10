Leading lawyer returns to take helm of Humber Marine and Renewables as ‘exciting new era’ dawns

Humber Marine & Renewables has appointed a ‘new’ chair and further bolstered its board of directors.

Experienced marine, fisheries and regulatory lawyer Andrew Oliver has returned to the helm of the organisation after overseeing its creation through the successful merger of Team Humber Marine Alliance and Grimsby Renewables Partnership three years ago.

Mr Oliver, who also chairs Grimsby Fish Dock Enterprises - a group of companies with several active elements supporting the sector – is a partner at Hull-headquartered Andrew Jackson Solicitors, and brings further professional and corporate experience to the member organisation.

He first led THMA in 2020, steering through the post-Covid merger to create a strong unified voice for the burgeoning sector, before handing the watch over to fellow maritime lawyer Iain Butterworth. He stepped down late last year.

Lee Blanchard has joined the board as a director.

Mr Oliver said: “This is an exciting time for Humber Marine & Renewables, having successfully secured funding to employ a business development manager to drive the organisation forward. We want to ensure companies on our patch make the very most of the opportunities that lap at our shores, rely on our ports and define our economies.

“With the skyline dominated by the impressive Wind Peak jack-up vessel in recent days as the latest offshore wind farm for our remarkable cluster is now built out, we’re buoyed by the knowledge we are still far from peak wind when it comes to the region.”

Mr Oliver has a strong environmental specialism aligned with his fisheries knowledge, where he is a recognised leader in his field. He also runs ThePlaice2Consult, offering non-legal services and solutions to the marine and fisheries sector.

The volunteer board he rejoins will also include another leading industry figure with a strong sense of pan-Humber working. Lee Blanchard, director of Rix Renewables, heads the Grimsby-based subsidiary of the Hull family business, having first entered the renewables industry as a wind turbine technician.

Andrew Oliver.

He joined Rix as operations and maintenance manager in 2019, and was appointed director in 2022, with the company providing technician, inspection and vessel services to operators. “I am honoured and excited to join the board of Humber Marine and Renewables,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and stakeholders to ensure the Humber region remains a leader in the UK’s green energy journey.”