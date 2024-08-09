Leading offsite manufacturer embarks on largest modular education initiative to date
Intended for a use-period of three years, this is the largest rental education project the company has provided in its 70-year history, at over 6500m2, the equivalent of 26 tennis courts.
To accommodate for the increase in students in recent years, the school is building an essentially brand-new facility. Whilst this takes place, Premier Modular will deliver 186 modules to Greenshaw High School as an alternative education space during the rebuild and refurbishment.
The rental building will be across two buildings, each with three storeys, providing high-quality specialised science, art, design & technology, food technology and drama spaces, in addition to standard classrooms and general school amenities, such as offices and a canteen.
Premier Modular has been commissioned to deliver the rental accommodation by Bowmer + Kirkland, which is demolishing and refurbishing the school.
The 186 modules are currently being manufactured at Premier Modular’s 37-acre manufacturing facility, ahead of installation starting in September, and project completion in March 2025.
Mark Rooney, Rental Divisional Director, Premier Modular, said: “It is exciting to get our teeth stuck into a project of this scale and showcase our expertise in the sector, as well as being a part of the Department for Education’s vital school rebuild programme.
Through modular construction, we are able to deliver the much-needed capacity for the students learning at Greenshaw High School, without compromising on quality and disruption to their current education. It is also great to be working for Bowmer + Kirkland once more and to build our relationship on such an important project.”
