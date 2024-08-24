Leah's Yard: 'Jewel in crown' of Sheffield's £470m transformation opens to the public
The redeveloped Grade II* Listed Leah’s Yard on Cambridge Street is opening as the new home for a range of shops and food and drinks businesses on its ground floor, with the upper floors becoming offices for a range of organisations.
Popular Sheffield artist Pete McKee has also a new gallery on the site.
Sheffield Council has described Leah’s Yard as the “jewel in the crown” in the huge £470m Heart of the City redevelopment programme it has been undertaking alongside partner Queensberry.
The wider scheme has involved the creation of new offices, restaurants and shops, the building of a new city centre park created and the opening of Europe’s largest purpose-build foodhall.
The companies moving into Leah's Yard include Hop Hideout beer emporium, La Biblioteka book shop, Roots and Blooms florist, Gravel Pit houseplants and Mesters’ Market farm shop.
There is also craft chocolate cafe and bar concept Chocolate Bar.
Organisations to move into the upper floors of Leah’s Yard include Kelham Barber, Hatch Product Design, Sheffield Hospitals Charity and Persephonica, the podcast company behind hit shows such as The News Agents.
Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “This is a fantastic day for Sheffield. Leah’s Yard has, in the past, played a vital role in the city’s industrial past already and, following the brilliant transformation, it will once again be able to contribute to Sheffield’s future. The building has already attracted an incredible collection of businesses from right across various industries and now it has opened to the public, it will be a wonderful destination for families and visitors.
“Having brought this part of the city back to life through our outstanding Heart of the City programme, Leah’s Yard represents the icing on the cake alongside Pound’s Park, Cambridge Street Collective and Elshaw House.”
Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, added: “Leah’s Yard is a completely unique development, and it is so fulfilling to see it open after all the hard work that has gone into making it happen.
“This is an incredibly proud moment for the Council and Queensberry, as well as everyone else involved in the Heart of the City project.
"Now the people of Sheffield can enjoy this wonderful hub of creativity and culture and make it their own.”
Pete McKee has previously said that the Leah’s Yard project is indicative of a “new beginning” for the city as it attempts to differentiate itself from the likes of Leeds and Manchester.
“I believe in Sheffield and its ability to adapt and thrive, and the town centre is currently going through a metamorphosis,” he said.
"Soon, it will be free of the cocoon of scaffolding and building sites and will be able to open its wings once more. But it won’t shine like our famous steel if we don’t support it.
"That’s why I wanted to move to the city centre to help be a part of our beautiful city’s new beginning – where we forge our own future and don’t look to be a poor copy of our neighbours up the M1 and over the Snake Pass.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.