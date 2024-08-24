Leah's Yard: 'Jewel in crown' of Sheffield's £470m transformation opens to the public

A set of former industrial workshops painstakingly transformed into a new home for independent businesses is opening to the public today as the “final piece of the jigsaw” for Sheffield’s £470m city centre regeneration programme.

The redeveloped Grade II* Listed Leah’s Yard on Cambridge Street is opening as the new home for a range of shops and food and drinks businesses on its ground floor, with the upper floors becoming offices for a range of organisations.

Popular Sheffield artist Pete McKee has also a new gallery on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council has described Leah’s Yard as the “jewel in the crown” in the huge £470m Heart of the City redevelopment programme it has been undertaking alongside partner Queensberry.

Sheffield artist Pete Mckee in his new gallery in the Leah's Yard development in Sheffield City centre, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

The wider scheme has involved the creation of new offices, restaurants and shops, the building of a new city centre park created and the opening of Europe’s largest purpose-build foodhall.

The companies moving into Leah's Yard include Hop Hideout beer emporium, La Biblioteka book shop, Roots and Blooms florist, Gravel Pit houseplants and Mesters’ Market farm shop.

There is also craft chocolate cafe and bar concept Chocolate Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations to move into the upper floors of Leah’s Yard include Kelham Barber, Hatch Product Design, Sheffield Hospitals Charity and Persephonica, the podcast company behind hit shows such as The News Agents.

Leah's Yard is opening to the public.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “This is a fantastic day for Sheffield. Leah’s Yard has, in the past, played a vital role in the city’s industrial past already and, following the brilliant transformation, it will once again be able to contribute to Sheffield’s future. The building has already attracted an incredible collection of businesses from right across various industries and now it has opened to the public, it will be a wonderful destination for families and visitors.

“Having brought this part of the city back to life through our outstanding Heart of the City programme, Leah’s Yard represents the icing on the cake alongside Pound’s Park, Cambridge Street Collective and Elshaw House.”

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, added: “Leah’s Yard is a completely unique development, and it is so fulfilling to see it open after all the hard work that has gone into making it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredibly proud moment for the Council and Queensberry, as well as everyone else involved in the Heart of the City project.

Leah's Yard is opening to the public.

"Now the people of Sheffield can enjoy this wonderful hub of creativity and culture and make it their own.”

Pete McKee has previously said that the Leah’s Yard project is indicative of a “new beginning” for the city as it attempts to differentiate itself from the likes of Leeds and Manchester.

“I believe in Sheffield and its ability to adapt and thrive, and the town centre is currently going through a metamorphosis,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Soon, it will be free of the cocoon of scaffolding and building sites and will be able to open its wings once more. But it won’t shine like our famous steel if we don’t support it.