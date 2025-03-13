'Leave no one behind': Leeds academics issue plan to protect workers in net zero jobs revolution

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge – often described as the need to create a “just transition” – is one familiar to many in Yorkshire, where former mining communities are still facing inequalities and recovering from mine closures which took place over 40 years ago.

Researchers at the University of Leeds have now published a policy brief advising on how this challenge should be approached nationally by both ministers and unions, with experts urging for mistakes of the past to not be repeated.

The new paper advises that ministers and unions now work together to make sure the journey to net zero is fair on workers, and guarantee good jobs for people moving away from carbon intensive industries.

Professor Vera Trappermann is one of the paper's authors

“Cutting carbon emissions and meeting ambitious climate targets will demand major changes to many parts of life, including jobs and work,” says Professor Vera Trappmann, one of the paper's authors.

“We want that to happen fairly, without leaving anyone behind. It is important for our research to inform government, trade unions and other bodies.

“The climate crisis is on our doorstep and needs swift action from government, businesses, local authorities and other stakeholders .

“We all need to recognise more clearly that action on net zero policy affects workers and how they are engaged is instrumental for informing a democratic and just process.”

The paper, by Leeds University Business School researchers Professor Trappmann, Dr Jo Cutter and Dr Ursula Balderson, is part of the business school’s Just Transitions project.

The project looks at policies around the world which aim to protect workers and vulnerable groups in the move towards net zero.

The latest paper, titled “Workers, trade unions and Just Transitions in the UK,” outlines a string of recommendations for the Government, as well as showcasing innovative approaches to the challenge of a just transition undertaken elsewhere.

One example highlighted is the work of Yorkshire and Humber TUC, which set up a network of shop stewards and union officials in “high carbon” industries to work with climate experts on helping workers in the move away from fossil fuelled power, and into new job opportunities. The jobs include those in the growing North Sea renewables industry.

The TUC has also worked with the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission and local councils on energy-saving retrofits for social housing, and training for union green reps to talk to workers and management about decarbonisation.

The report also highlights Scotland’s Just Transitions Commission, as well as a “skills passport” scheme that helped North Sea oil workers move into new green jobs without having to pay for training and accreditations.

The paper also claims, however, that more needs to be done to make the concept of a just transition meaningful to workers and communities.

“While these examples point to the ways in which a fair and just transition could be supported, by comparing the experience in the UK to global developments, the research has also highlighted specific recommendations for the UK government and union movement,” says Dr Cutter.

The report has called for laws which guarantee the chance of good quality jobs and better living standards for future generations, following the example of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act in Wales.

It also calls for the setting up of a national Just Transitions Commission to allow for collaboration between government and unions, and a Just Transitions Observatory, aimed at documenting good practice.

Amongst the other recommendations are that preference is given to local contractors and employers on green projects.

