Leeds 2023: ‘Truly special’ mystery City Square installation to be next major project for year of culture

The next major Leeds 2023 project will be a “truly special” installation based in City Square, it has been revealed.

Leeds 2023 Head of Development Sofi Lundgren told the Leeds Chamber of Commerce dinner about the next key project for the year of culture, following last month’s opening ceremony called The Awakening.

It will be based at City Square, which has been the subject of months of ongoing roadworks as part of council plans to make the location “people-first” by removing general through-traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lundgren said: “Our next big moment is a project called Making A Stand. What we are doing is a major installation opening in a couple of months time which will be taking over that whole square.

Details were revealed at the Leeds Chamber of Commerce annual dinner