Leeds accountancy firm Sagars merges with AAB to fast-track growth

The move sees the expanded group on track to achieve a combined revenue of more than £40m in the current financial year with a clear strategy in place to deliver £70m group revenue by 2026.

Leeds-based Sagars has 100 staff and is on track to contribute £7.5m to the total revenue this year.

Chris Jones, managing partner at Sagars, left, and Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB.

The combined technology and talent – including more than 450 team members across Sagars and AAB – will offer a wide range of business services, including audit, accounting, tax, payroll, HR, consulting, wealth and corporate finance.

Chris Jones, managing partner at Sagars, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with AAB in the next phase of our growth journey.”

He added: “Through the merger we can achieve our goal of increasing the depth and breadth of the services we offer, whilst retaining an ability to shape our own future.

“We were attracted by AAB because we both have a clear focus on delivering awesome client service, investing in and developing our people and expanding our portfolio of tech-enabled services for the SME and enterprise markets.

“We have no doubt that our complimentary skills and service lines will mean that together, we will be able to do more for our clients, whilst providing great opportunities for all our team in a fast-growing business services group that is highly differentiated in the market.”

Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB, added: “We have worked closely with Chris and the Sagars team over the last 10 years, and we are aligned with their way of thinking.

“Like us, they are driven by a passion for helping people (clients and team members alike) achieve their goals.

“We are hugely excited about Sagars’ opportunity to grow in Leeds and this merger enables us to support an even wider range of SME and enterprise clients across the UK.”

Sagars was founded in 1926 and has grown to become one of the largest independent accountancy firms in Yorkshire.

It is the winner of eight regional and national awards, including Advisory Team of the Year at the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards 2019 and winner of the Best General Tax Practice 2007 & 2010 at the Lexis Nexis Taxation Awards.

Based in Leeds city centre, the firm works with clients from across Yorkshire, the North and beyond.

It specialises in corporate tax, personal tax, audit and assurance, cloud accounting, trusts and estates, corporate finance, payroll, international services, and bookkeeping.

Sagars is based in Gresham House on St Paul’s Street where it moved in 2010. It was previously based on Queen Street.

Gresham House is a late-Victorian building, comprising 10,000 sq ft of office space on four floors.

AAB and Sagars are both members of Accelerate – a community of likeminded accountancy firms – and through it to Crowe Global which gives both businesses access to a network of accountancy firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

