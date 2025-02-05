Leeds Agency and Europe’s Largest Clean Tech VC Partner to Boost Green Innovation

Leeds-based sustainable web development agency madeby.studio has joined forces with Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s leading climate tech ecosystem, to deliver a series of masterclasses. The collaboration, supported by Optimo and Bruntwood SciTech, will provide crucial support to early-stage green businesses in the region.

This partnership is part of GreenTech Gathering, a business network founded by madeby.studio in 2023. Now, with over 550 members, the initiative has emerged as a leading platform for collaboration within the green technology sector, offering networking opportunities, events, and expert-led discussions.

The Leeds agency will deliver a series of workshops from late February to March, providing practical guidance for green startups looking to scale. This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Sustainable Ventures, which has supported over 800 climate tech startups, brings extensive experience in scaling businesses through investment, workspaces, and venture support. To date, the firm has attracted over £1.1 billion in private and public sector investment and contributed to the creation of 6,500 green jobs.

GreenTech Gathering members listening to talk at networking event in Leeds on Thursday, 19th December 2024.

Matt Wheeler, Digital Director at madeby.studio and Co-Founder of GreenTech Gathering, said:

"Limited investment readiness, fragmented support networks, and a lack of sector-specific mentorship force businesses to look outside Leeds for opportunities.

Partnering with Sustainable Ventures allows us to bring world-class expertise to the region, equipping local SMEs with the tools, guidance, and confidence they need to scale successfully."

Sam Taylor, Creative Director at madeby.studio and Co-Founder of GreenTech Gathering, added:

“Working alongside Sustainable Ventures, Optimo, and Bruntwood SciTech gives us the opportunity to create lasting impact.

Their expertise in scaling climate tech startups, combined with our deep understanding of the Leeds ecosystem, will help position West Yorkshire as a hub for green technology innovation.”

Andrew Ruffler, North Director at Sustainable Ventures, commented:

“Over the last 12 months, Sustainable Ventures has been building a positive working relationship with key stakeholders across West Yorkshire.

We are therefore delighted to take the opportunity to collaborate with one of them – GreenTech Gathering – on a series of innovation-focused workshops that will leverage the Innovation@Leeds funding to engage with climate tech startups in the city.”

The workshops will be hosted at Bruntwood SciTech’s Platform and West Village developments. West Village has undergone extensive refurbishments to enhance sustainability. The building now features lower CO2 emissions, improved air quality, rainwater reuse systems, and dedicated habitats for local wildlife.