Leeds agency earns top industry certifications

A creative agency in Leeds has been awarded two prestigious industry certifications; the People First Promise badge of honour and CPD Gold accreditation from its industry body, the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).

The IPA People First Promise has been achieved in recognition of the agency’s dedication to supporting the team’s mental health and wellbeing by fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment. A

As part of the judging process, McCann was credited for educating and empowering people to help find their resilience and track their own mental health, as well as providing support and developing initiatives particularly aimed at those struggling with mental health challenges. This was underpinned with reliable processes, action plans and regular checks by senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the CPD Gold accreditation is awarded to agencies that demonstrate a culture of learning, with McCann receiving the accolade for the third year running for its ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and promoting continuous training.

An independent panel of CPD effectiveness experts, led by giffgaff Marketing Strategy Director, Georgina Bramall, said: “Once again McCann has produced a submission that showcases its impressive commitment to CPD and its explicit link to strategic goals. The individual learning stories bring to life a narrative with equally persuasive analytics.”

Olly Sowden, Managing Director at McCann Leeds added: “We are thrilled to receive these prestigious accreditations; they reflect our unwavering commitment to our people and our dedication to professional development. We believe our strength lies in our team, and we will continue to invest in their growth and wellbeing.”