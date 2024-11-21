Leeds agency makes senior appointment to boost digital landscape

Leeds-based brand and communications agency, Ponderosa, has announced the appointment of Sarah Alcock as client services director.

With over 25 years integrated and digital marketing experience, Sarah has a distinguished track record, having worked with industry-leading brands such as Boots.com, Benson for Beds, DFS, Hitachi Capital, Wren Kitchens, and Seven Seas.

Sarah brings a wealth of expertise to Ponderosa, where she will play a key role in driving commercial growth across its client portfolio and providing guidance to the client services teams.

Sarah previously spent five years as head of digital and e-commerce in-house at ScS, alongside senior positions at Woven Agency, Bezier Connect, and Coolpink.

Sarah Alcock and Richard Midgley at Ponderosa

Her depth of experience uniquely positions Sarah to support the agency in delivering best-in-class service, strategic insights, and impactful results.

CEO at Ponderosa, Richard Midgley said, “Sarah has an impressive track record of developing and leading on digital and e-commerce strategies in integrated agencies as well as in-house, which will add huge value to our growing roster of clients”.

Sarah will be leading and mentoring the account management teams across the agency, working with clients including Hisense, SiS and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Client services director at Ponderosa, Sarah Alcock said, “I’m thrilled to be joining an agency with such a talented team and diverse skillset.