The survey also found that Yorkshire and the Humber secured 52 FDI projects in 2024, representing a 53 per cent year-on-year improvement from a total of 34 in 2023. This was much better than the national figures, which recorded a 13 per cent fall in total FDI projects across the UK compared with 2023.

The region’s increase in project numbers also saw their share of UK FDI projects almost double, from 3.5 per cent in 2023 to 6.1 per cent in 2024. Overall, Yorkshire and the Humber was the UK’s sixth-best-performing region in the UK for attracting FDI projects in 2024.

As well as the increase in overall projects, employment created by FDI projects in Yorkshire and the Humber stood at 4,247 jobs in 2024, more than double the 2023 total. The West Midlands (4,926) and Scotland (4,330) were the only regions outside of London to secure more FDI-related jobs in 2024 than Yorkshire and the Humber.

Leeds city centre skyline. Leeds among UK’s top five cities outside London for attracting Foreign Direct Investment, according to a new study. (Photo by Greg Wright)

The UK recorded 853 FDI projects in 2024, a 13 per cent decline from 2023, making it Europe’s second-best-performing country for attracting inward investment.

Tim West, Leeds Office Managing Partner at EY, said: “Yorkshire and the Humber bucked the UK trend in 2024, with FDI projects in the region up by more than 50 per cent year-on-year despite a national decline.

"The region’s strong performance was underpinned by its manufacturing prowess, which continues to shine brightly despite the impact of a range of economic headwinds.

"Meanwhile, FDI-related employment in 2024 was more than double the previous year’s figure, underscoring the tangible value that inward investment can bring to people across the region.”

“Our survey highlights that access to a skilled workforce, the availability of partners and suppliers and the strength of local transport infrastructure are key criteria for global investors when considering locations outside of London.

"This should be encouraging for our region’s prospects, given its dynamic range of vibrant companies and its talented workforce.”

He added: “Looking ahead, continued close coordination between local and national policymakers will be vital in ensuring that the Yorkshire and the Humber region builds on its skilled workforce and makes strategic infrastructure improvements to maintain and enhance its appeal to global investors.”

Peter Arnold, EY UK Chief Economist, said: “Tech has been the consistent lead sector for UK FDI over the last twelve years, and London has continued to hoover up the lion’s share of digital projects.