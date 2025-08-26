Leeds and Rotherham are demonstrating how Yorkshire can reshape UK's economic geography: Kim Johnston

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That narrative is being rewritten, and nowhere is that transformation more evident than in Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, the two productivity powerhouses reshaping Britain’s economic geography.

A recent report from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) reveals Greater Manchester has seen the biggest increase in productivity of any UK region or mayoralty over the past two decades, climbing 31 per cent in gross value added (GVA) per hour worked.

This is no ordinary bounce, it’s a result of long-term thinking, consistent investment, and strong local leadership. And it’s the kind of progress the rest of the country seeks to emulate.

Kim Johnston shares her expert insight

Here in Yorkshire, we have our own momentum. Quietly and steadily, Yorkshire has become the UK’s second-largest financial and professional services centre outside London.

It’s no longer just about heritage manufacturing, Yorkshire’s fintech sector has exploded with 300 per cent growth between 2020 and 2023, driven by innovative start-ups, skilled graduates, and a culture of collaborative enterprise.

Leeds, in particular, has stepped into its role as a 21st-century city. After decades of being the largest city in Western Europe without a modern mass transit system, in June Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the allocation of £2.1 billion of local transport funding to West Yorkshire. This will allow the Combined Authority to finally make a start on West Yorkshire’s long-awaited tram project.

Further south in Rotherham, the change is nothing short of dramatic. The town has posted a 63.9 per cent surge in productivity over the past two decades, making it the fastest-growing sub-regional economy for productivity in the North.

Driving that renaissance is the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, shared with Sheffield, which has converted the former site of the Orgreave coking plant into a globally recognised hub for high-value manufacturing.

Anchored by the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Rotherham is now at the heart of the Rolls Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project, a clear sign that Yorkshire is not just participating in the future economy, but leading it.

These examples reflect the Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s three strategic pillars: connectivity, devolution, and education. Each has been essential in turning local ambition into measurable national impact.

The partnership argues that further growth depends on sustained investment, expanded powers for local leaders, and targeted support to address educational inequalities and skills gaps.

Amid this resurgence, the North of England stands at a crossroads. The progress seen in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire is proof that with the right mix of ambition, expertise, and infrastructure, the North can redefine what it means to be an engine of national prosperity.

We do however need targeted backing to enable sustainable growth. Investment that goes beyond the rhetoric of levelling up. It’s not just central government that must rise to the challenge: Mayoral Combined Authorities hold the key to championing our innovators, acting as catalysts for enterprise and nurturing the next generation of talent.

By aligning central policy with regional ambition and focusing on high-impact interventions, we can ensure that the North’s transformation is not only sustained but accelerated.

Yorkshire’s financial, professional, and technological dynamism illustrates what is possible when innovation is met by coordinated support. Working closely with our members across the North East, Yorkshire and Humber to strengthen local economies and professional networks, we’re working hard at ICAEW to support this growing regional momentum through tailored insight groups, regional events, and sector-specific forums, including those focused on manufacturing and women in finance.

ICAEW is helping professionals navigate economic challenges, share expertise, and shape policy.

From fintech to advanced manufacturing, from rail to research, Yorkshire is rising and the North is ready to take centre stage.