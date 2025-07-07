Leeds and Sheffield: Amazon launches 15-minute grocery deliveries
The launch means shoppers can order thousands of grocery products including alcohol, snacks and fresh food at any time of day.
Gopuff promises same-day delivery from local “micro-fulfilment centres” – with orders arriving in under an hour and as fast as 15 minutes, available all day, every day.
The Pennsylvania-based company was one of a clutch of ultra-fast grocery delivery companies that expanded quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdowns heightened consumer demand.
Turkey-based rival Getir pulled out of the UK, Europe and the US last year after its finances came under pressure and it kickstarted a cost-cutting drive.
Amazon’s UK roll-out of Gopuff follows an initial launch to residents in Birmingham and Salford in May.
The service is now available in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chessington, Coventry, Derby, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Salford, Sheffield and Swansea.
It joins grocery retailers Morrisons and Iceland, which are available to Amazon’s UK customers.
