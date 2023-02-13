A care-in-your-own-home company says it is planning to create 150 jobs in Leeds and Wakefield within three years.

Blossom Homecare, based in Wakefield and owned by Asuquo Asuquo and his wife Mercy, has already created 12 jobs.

Mr Asuquo said the firm has had no problem attracting staff due its pay and care policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the people who’ve applied to us for jobs were surprised to find we pay £12 an hour instead of minimum wage and were astonished to discover our visits to clients are always at least 50 minutes long,” he said.

Asuquo Asuquo and his wife Mercy are taking over the franchise in West Yorkshire

“So many care companies expect carers to deliver care in 15-minute visits then dash off to the next one, leaving them hardly time to say hello and goodbye to the people who depend on them for their daily needs.

“But we at Blossom put the client at the centre of everything, enabling them to develop a trusting relationship with their carer and allowing them time to sit and chat or do whatever improves their quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That makes a huge difference to them and give fantastic job satisfaction to our carers, who go home knowing they’ve improved lives rather than spending the day rushing from one unsatisfactory visit to another and wondering if they’ll even get their petrol money back.

“This way of doing things, instituted by John Leggott, co-founder of the Blossom Homecare network, is what attracted me and Mercy to invest in the Leeds and Wakefield franchise.

“It’s an ethical business that puts people first, so we’re recruiting carers who buy into that and will be happy to give our clients the premium service they’re paying for.

“We’ll be giving our carers a £300 starting bonus once they’ve been with us long enough to show commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After three years with us, we’ll give them a free holiday, all paid for by us, and even pay for them to take a degree.