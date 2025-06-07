Leeds Angels: New group aiming to invest in tech start-ups

Hazel Savage, ex-CEO and co-founder of Musiio, which was acquired by SoundCloud.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Angels is a collective of experienced entrepreneurs and individuals who meet quarterly to “discover and invest in promising new ventures”.

Founding members of the group include Hazel Savage, inset, ex-CEO and co-founder of Musiio, which was acquired by SoundCloud, and Richard Flint, the former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Roberts, the ex-CEO and co-founder of Beer Hawk, which was acquired by ABInBev, and Adam Hildreth, founder of Crisp, which was acquired by Kroll, also helped to found the group.

Together, the group combines decades of tech and startup experience, as well as what they described as a “shared love of angel investing”.

Mr Roberts, who is also chair of Leeds Angels, said: “We take a look at a wide range of businesses. We’ll consider any business, but we do like tech businesses as we have a wealth of digital and tech founders in the room.

"Whilst we love it when we see local Yorkshire businesses looking to pitch, we do consider investments from the wider UK ecosystem, and even, on occasion, globally.” Based in Leeds, the group provides capital, mentorship, and access to what it described as a “highly experienced” investor community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group convenes quarterly to meet founders who are actively raising capital, focusing on high-potential tech businesses such as fin-tech, SAAS companies, space tech, AI and other offshoots of tech.

The group has already made its first investment: a funding round for ClicknClear, a music licensing and tech platform founded by entrepreneur Chantal Epp.

The group described Ms Epp as a “champion for female founders and a standout in the sports and entertainment tech space”.

Ms Savage said: “I am so glad our first investment as a group is with a female founder. I think the reality is exit-ed tech founders tend to skew male, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t double down on making sure the next wave of founders are more diverse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My personal portfolio has a 50 per cent gender-split and is 50 per cent black founders.”

Mr Flint added:“We’ve been really encouraged by how excited everyone is to attend our events, we have been having to find bigger and bigger venues to host at, and you really feel the buzz and energy in the room.

"It’s a great chance to network, but also we have only had two dinners so far and three companies have raised with us, which feels like exciting momentum for the group.”

A report published earlier this year by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association found that businesses backed by private capital generate £10bn for the Yorkshire and Humber economy each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, private capital invested £1.33bn into Yorkshire and the Humber businesses, and £129m into North East England businesses, according to the report.