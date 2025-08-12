Leeds: Aspire Technology Solutions sees revenue pass £50m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the year, Aspire expanded its regional presence through the acquisition of CloudCoco Limited in October 2024, which strengthened its position in the Leeds market. This followed the earlier acquisition of Glasgow-based Cloud Cover IT in December 2023.

A spokesman said: “Since then, Aspire has opened a new city-centre office in Glasgow and expanded its local team to meet increasing customer needs. Plans are also underway to establish a new, expanded office in Leeds and further grow the company’s presence across the region.”

In the financial year ending February 2025, Aspire’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 33 per cent to £8.8m and revenue increased by 28 per cent to £50.9m.

Tom Howard, CFO and Chris Fraser, CEO at Aspire Technology's HQ. (Photo supplied on behalf of Aspire Technology)

It said its performance was underpinned by £1.7m in technology investment, including private cloud and network enhancements, alongside new AI-powered tools that improved service speed and resolution.

The statement added: “This achievement sees the company surpass its £50m revenue target for 2027 two years ahead of schedule, continuing a long-standing pattern of outperforming bold growth goals. Over the last 10 years, revenue has grown by almost 600 per cent from £8m in 2015.

“With the 2027 goal now exceeded, the company has set its sights on a new milestone: over £100m turnover by 2030, supported by a strategic growth plan.”

Chris Fraser, CEO of Aspire, commented: “Our strategy continues to focus on delivering measurable value for our customers. From staying at the forefront of service innovation to expanding our regional presence, every decision this year has built on our strengths, making us even faster, more responsive, and easier for customers to work with. We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved, but even more so of the trust our customers continue to place in us.”