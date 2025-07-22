Leeds: Bank of England and FCA are supporting financial powerhouse

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reforms she outlined have the potential to underpin refreshed momentum for an industry that may be anchored in London, but is increasingly being driven by regional hubs like ours. As one of the UK’s largest financial services hub outside London, Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region are already home to a thriving FS ecosystem. From major banking and insurance institutions to building societies, fintechs, and advisory firms, the depth and breadth of our expertise here is unparalleled outside of the capital. These latest reforms will only help us to build on these strengths.

Crucially, the government’s policy reiterates the strategic importance of Yorkshire in driving national growth. With the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England now firmly established in the region, West Yorkshire has matured into a

regulatory and operational hub for fast-growing financial firms, with ambitious financial innovators more readily able to access the guidance they need to thrive. Local leaders like Tracy Brabin and ICAEW Regional Director, Kim Johnston are likewise bullish about the sector’s trajectory and – alongside partners like KPMG UK – can convene a strong network of collaboration across education providers, regional businesses, and public bodies. The work of the West Yorkshire and Humber

The Chancellor’s decision to deliver her Mansion House speech in Leeds was a major vote of confidence in our city, says Andrew Fulton, Regulatory and Risk Advisory Partner at KPMG UK (Photo by Greg Wright)

Financial Services and Professional Services Skills Commission is a great example of this coordinated approach to growth and skills development. From a policy perspective, the reforms reflect a coherent set of changes designed to make the UK more competitive and investor-friendly. The proposed increase to the Resolution Assessment Threshold – raising the reporting and disclosure bar from £50 billion to £100 billion in retail deposits – is a good example of a policy that directly benefits the region. For Yorkshire’s building societies – three of which are among the UK’s largest – this change reduces unnecessary regulatory burden and clears the path for future growth.

The announcement of a permanent Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, available to lenders from July 2025, is another measure that will drive local impact. With our building societies playing a significant role in the UK’s housing and mortgage markets, this scheme empowers them to expand lending to first-time buyers, particularly those struggling to save for a deposit. It’s a positive step toward

unlocking home ownership and supporting the wider economy through housing market activity.

The ambition of the new Leeds Reforms also aligns strongly with regional priorities and strengths. Class-leading universities across Leeds, Bradford, York, Sheffield and Hull feed into a growing talent pipeline; transport and infrastructure investment is helping to knit the region together, and major UK-wide institutions like our three Yorkshire-based building societies continue to unlock new opportunities for the region. The stage is set for Yorkshire to become a true powerhouse for UK financial services – and a magnet for national and international investment.