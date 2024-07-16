Leeds-based ACS and Tenmat collaborate to launch 'game changing' product following six-figure investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement, the company said the product would “set a new standard” for masonry support.

In a bid to help developers, contractors, architects and specifiers create “safer and more sustainable buildings”, the pair have formed a joint venture to create a new iteration of Intex 4-in-1 Masonry Support system - the first combined masonry support system combining four critical components in one design.

ACS managing director, David Flannery, said: “Intex is a game-changing product for the sector. It has been created to overcome challenges around cavity congestion, incompatible parts and incorrect installation.

“Intex4-in-1 Masonry Support is over 40 per cent faster to install than traditional methods such as masonry support, cavity tray, cavity fire barrier and wall ties which means significant labour cost savings – with projections of 29 per cent cost savings on labour and four per cent overall.

“It can also reduce deliveries and storage space onsite by up to 32 per cent, as well as reducing congestion by up to 60 per cent.”

The news comes a year after Intex was first launched to market and specified on several schemes, including residential projects in London. ACS has since invested £350,000 across research and development, now collaborating with Tenmat to “evolve” the product.

ACS also invested £65,000 in advanced testing, gaining certification from global testing, inspection and certification firm Kiwa.

Mark Davies, sales director of Tenmat added: “We are delighted to partner with ACS to bring this product to market having both identified an acute need for something new and innovative. Intex 4-in-1 Masonry Support system and its Kiwa certification will help the industry and represents a market-first for utilising compact, low profile intumescent materials to provide a pioneering solution.”