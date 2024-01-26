Oakgate Group received planning approval for the former Tramways Working Men’s Club site on Mill Street in York from City of York Council.

The building, which is next to St George’s Graveyard where there is a gravestone commemorating legendary highwayman Dick Turpin, closed in 2018 when it became commercially unviable and was sold by its members to Oakgate Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakgate bought the club site in 2018 after more than 75 per cent of the club’s members voted for it to be sold.

Rachel Green, who runs Leeds-based Evolve Medical.

A consultation was undertaken and various changes were made to the designs in collaboration with the council and other stakeholders.

These changes included reducing the height and massing of the proposed building and amending the design. The new development has been named St George’s Terrace.

As part of the proposals, new seats will be installed in the rest gardens, which are maintained by the council, a path around the park will be upgraded and the entrance will be made fully accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard France, inset, managing director of Oakgate Group, which is part of the Caddick group of companies, said: “It’s great news that councillors have recognised the benefits that these proposals will bring and approved the plans.

“Our proposals will replace an unattractive building to provide high quality new homes and will also bring major improvements to the vital green space, the rest gardens next to it – giving the grave of Dick Turpin the presence and profile it warrants, whilst delivering better amenities for the local residents.”

Dick Turpin was executed at Knavesmire in 1739. Historic England says the gravestone dates to the 20th century and the inscription reads: “John Palmer otherwise Richard Turpin. The notorious highwayman and horse stealer executed at Tyburn April 7th 1739 and buried in St George’s Churchyard”.

Heritage reports say the gravestone is unlikely to mark the spot where the notorious highwayman was actually buried – it was installed in 1918 and Dick Turpin was executed at Tyburn in Knavesmire in 1739.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the report says “the Grade II-listed memorial stone was put in place in 1918 to commemorate a person of historical significance and boost the tourist trade”.

The site of the Tramways Club was previously a row of terraced homes, before the club was built in the early 1960s.

According to the council, the site is likely to have been occupied since at least the early medieval period.

St George’s Catholic Church opposite the site was designed by York-born Charles and Joseph Hansom, designers of the London Hansom cab, according to heritage experts.