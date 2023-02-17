Leeds-based agency consultancy Be Reyt helps firms grow across the North

A Yorkshire-based business is helping digital, creative and marketing agencies across the North of England to keep growing during a time of economic upheaval.

Leeds-based agency consultancy Be Reyt has celebrated its first 12 months of business by securing nine new clients on a long-term consulting basis and coaching and mentoring engagements with a further 15 agency owners.

Be Reyt aims to support digital, creative, and marketing agencies in delivering their strategic goals.

The business was launched by Freia Muehlenbein, an agency professional with more than 13 years experience in operational and strategic agency roles.

Freia Muehlenbein

A spokesman said: “Freia works with agencies UK-wide and internationally but has a strong affinity for the North of England. Notable clients in the North include Search Laboratory, 21 Degrees Digital, and Modo25.

“Since launching, Be Reyt has worked with a diverse range of clients, offering consultancy services on a long-term or project basis. Services ranged from delivering agency strategies, improving operational efficiencies, optimizing pitch close rates, and providing ongoing accountability.”

“Additionally, Be Reyt offers coaching and mentoring services to business owners looking to overcome specific challenges.”

Ms Muehlenbein has also secured a partnership with Liverpool-based consultancy FORM, where she serves as a growth consultant delivering six-month growth programmes for creative, marketing, and technology businesses. She is also an associate guide for Agency Local, a community for agency owners focused on helping them improve, grow, or scale their businesses.

Commenting on the success and growth of Be Reyt, Ms Muehlenbein, said: “Agencies invest a lot of time and energy into creating their vision and ambitions but often struggle to see them through to implementation, that’s where Be Reyt can help.

“Since launching in 2022, we have secured some long-term partnerships and clients and are an integral part of their teams in supporting them with their growth and change plans.”

