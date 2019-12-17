Leeds-based Arc Inspirations has topped £1m sales in a record week for the premium bar group

The Leeds-based premium bar operator Arc Inspirations has delivered a record trading week, breaking £1m net sales across the group for the first time in its 20-year history.

Arc operates a number of premium bar brands across the North of England, including Banyan Bar & Kitchen, BOX and Manahatta. Last week, the company topped £1m in net sales along with posting its biggest ever trading day on Saturday December 14.

A number of the group’s sites delivered record sales weeks, including the Manahatta sites in Deansgate, Manchester and Merrion Street, Leeds.

Arc’s Banyan sites in Spinningfields, Manchester, Newcastle city centre and Leeds city centre all broke previous trading records.

Commenting on the figures, Martin Wolstencroft, the chief executive, said: “While the run up to Christmas is always a busy time for us, this is a truly outstanding performance. I’m thrilled that our continued focus on providing memorable guest experiences delivered by caring, committed teams is having a hugely positive impact. Christmas 2019 is set to smash all records for Arc Inspirations and gives us great momentum heading into the new year.”

The company’s financial results for its most recent year showed it had enjoyed another period of strong growth. Turnover increased by 16.7 per cent from £23.3m to £27.2m.