Leeds-based Ardent smashes growth target

A leading Leeds-based land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice has grown by almost 40 per cent in the past year as it smashed through its own ambitious targets.

Ardent, which has expertise in the consenting and delivery of projects across the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, hit £14.8 million in turnover – up from £10.75 million in the previous year.

The company, which also has offices in London, Birmingham, Warrington, Dublin and Glasgow, now employs 180 staff and is on target to reach 250 by 2026 which is an aim it set out to achieve just over 12 months ago.

Jonathan Stott, the company’s group managing director, said Ardent would continue to invest in training, technology and further expansion to continue to provide the highest levels of service to clients and the best possible careers for staff.

He said: “We were very ambitious when we set our targets just over a year ago and we’ve gone beyond that in the past 12 months, which is a testament to the whole team and the level of knowledge and expertise they provide to clients every single day.

“By growing turnover so quickly, it allows us to reinvest in all areas of the business, which is great news for everyone at Ardent and for our clients too.

“We are committed to creating the very best career development opportunities and to growing our own expert practitioners in each area of our operation.

“Our purpose is to deliver life-improving change to communities and future generations, and we support projects that will make a genuine difference – whether it's regeneration in our towns and cities or renewable energy helping the drive towards UK net zero.

“It is this desire to deliver change that spurs us on to grow and means we will start to look at further expansion in the coming years.”

Growth has been achieved in each area of the business, with renewables and utilities significantly expanding thanks to us gaining a place on National Grid's framework, supporting Thames Water's new reservoir project, and providing land and engagement services on multiple utility-scale solar projects.

Ardent’s Consent Management Consultancy team is also in line to play a significant role in the Great Grid upgrade, as well as supporting Sizewell nuclear power station and East West Rail.

Renewables work is set to increase, with a particular focus for growth in Ireland.

Pete Gibbard, Ardent's head of strategic growth in the renewables sector, said: “We are thrilled to have seen such incredible growth over the past year, with a very positive outlook for the coming 12 months too.

“The work we do at Ardent is vitally important and delivers change for communities and the country as a whole.