Leeds-based Ascensor acquires Audere Commerce as it increases market share

The deal marks Ascensor’s third acquisition in a year as it continues to grow its market share.

The managing director Andrew Firth said: “This is a very exciting deal for Ascensor, and presents an opportunity to build further our ecommerce client base. We will be able to extend the range of services offered to the new clients.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition means that Ascensor will recruit three members of the Audere Commerce team, including the MD James Withers who joins Ascensor in a technical project management role.

The managing director Andrew Firth said: “This is a very exciting deal for Ascensor, and presents an opportunity to build further our ecommerce client base. We will be able to extend the range of services offered to the new clients.”

Mr Firth added: “The skills base complement our existing strengths. Audere Commerce are ecommerce software specialists, they’ve developed a specialism in B2B ecommerce. We will be able to provide the new clients with marketing services, and they’ll benefit from our focus on conversion rate optimisation, that helps website owners to generate the maximum possible value from their digital assets and grow through return on investment.”

He added: “We have a strong reputation for our focus on conversion, whether that be delivering sales, leads, savings or brand recognition. Adding value and delivering growth is our key to success; we grow because our clients grow.

“As an integrated agency we have a track record in helping our clients to achieve outstanding return on investment.”

The latest acquisition will bring the headcount at Ascensor to 41 digital specialists. The firm has been established for 14 years and has built up a regional, national and international client base.