Leeds-based Asda’s quarterly sales dip as it faces ‘Easter flip’

Supermarket giant Asda has reported a 1.1% fall in sales in the latest quarter, as it was impacted by the later timing of Easter this year.

The results come days after owner Walmart said that the supermarket, which has Roger Burnley as its UK chief executive, could be floated on the stock market.

Brett Biggs, Walmart chief financial officer, said: “Against a challenging backdrop in the UK, Asda comparative sales declined with the Easter flip, but transactions were positive as customer experience continued to improve.”