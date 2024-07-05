The Leeds-based company, which last year recorded a £40m turnover, operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands.

It employs over 100 members of staff and later this summer is looking forward to welcoming its one millionth customer.

Managing director Graham Rogers said: “We are delighted to share another year of strong financial results for 2023 and have ambitious plans to build on this going forward as we continue to develop our product portfolio, infrastructure and commercial partnerships.

Caledonian Leisure has made significant investment across many parts of the business. Picture: Andy Forman

“The key to our success is putting our customers at the heart of our strategy and it is particularly satisfying to see the positive feedback we receive from our customers, with many focusing on the exceptional value of our breaks and the customer service they receive from our team.”

Earlier this year, the company strengthened Caledonian Travel’s presence in Scotland with the acquisition of Glasgow-based operator Tartan Travel and announced new departure points in Edinburgh and the East of Scotland.

Further expansion of its network of regional travel centres has also been a priority with new centres in high footfall central locations in Leeds and Newcastle taking the total number of travel centres in key locations to seven.

Caledonian has also moved into the hotel sector with the launch of The Caledonian Collection, a range of Caledonian branded hotels in UK holiday resorts, following the investor-led acquisition of the Claymore Hotel in Arrochar, Torbay in Torquay and Liberty’s in Blackpool.

It has also made significant investment in the latest customer relationship management and data analytics software to develop more personalised communications and content to its diverse range of customers.

Caledonian Travel has continued to expand its product portfolio across the UK, Ireland & Europe, including event packages to sport events including the British F1 Grand Prix, The Grand National and Cheltenham Festiva. Additionally, the UKBreakaways brand, which specialises in hotel breaks, has seen successful expansion of its wide-ranging programme of entertainment experiences.

Commercial director Martin Lock said: “Sustaining a steady rate of growth across our brands is great news and we are encouraged by recent research which shows that over 50 per cent of our customers intend to travel more with us over the next 12 months.

“Gaining customer loyalty is essential in the travel industry, and our network of agents play a key role in delivering our award-winning service and experience to customers. We thank them for their support and look forward to worker closely with new and existing partners going forward.”