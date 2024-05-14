Leeds-based Clarion announces ninth year of growth with turnover above £30m

With an increase of 15 per cent year on year, the announcement marks a 112 per cent turnover growth in the past five years for the firm.

Roger Hutton, joint managing partner at Clarion, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved our goal of hitting double-digit growth in the recent financial year. It’s all down to the hard work of our team, and the expertise and entrepreneurial spirit they bring to every client interaction.

“We’re proud to be a Leeds firm with a national reach, and with Leeds having firmly established itself as a major legal hub, we look forward to welcoming even more top tier talent as we plan further growth.

Leeds-based law firm Clarion has announced its ninth consecutive year of growth, reporting a turnover of £30m for the 2022/23 financial year. Picture by Simon Dewhurst

“As we look forward, we’re optimistic that we can keep up the momentum of year-on-year growth and continue to drive the business forward, hitting additional growth for next year.”

The firm’s corporate practice grew by 23 per cent, capitalising on a year of strong liquidity with a surge in both international and national investments.

The corporate team worked across a total of 55 deals including acquisitions by logistics operator Expert Distribution, international manufacturer Autajon Group, security provider in the hospitality industry Professional Security and fast-growing European business, Assisi Pet Care Limited.