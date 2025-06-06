'Leeds-based ClotProtect could save hundreds of thousands of lives a year'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Helen Philippou, the CEO and Co-founder of ClotProtect Therapeutics Limited, plans to use decades of research into how blood clots to revolutionise health care. The University of Leeds spin-out is developing a new drug that will act on the blood clotting pathway to limit blood loss in clinical settings, including traumatic injury.

“Our approach at ClotProtect has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives each year, of people of all ages, including the very young,’’ said Professor Philippou, who is professor of Translational Medicine at the university.

“Acute trauma such as road traffic accidents can affect anyone. Intervention success is time critical to stop bleeding.’’ she added.

“Our approach is anticipated to work more effectively than the current treatment and has the potential to save decades of a single person’s life, and when multiplied by the number of lives saved, this will be millions of decades of life. We will impact the lives of families and friends of those who do not have to suffer the bereavement of an individual.

“Clinicians will also have more confidence that treatment with our drug will reduce bleeding and the potential inflammatory responses that can lead to multi-organ failure.”

Professor Philippou pitched to potential investors at an event which acted as a showcase for women in venture capital in the North of England. Organised by Lifted Ventures – a company which aims to increase the flow of early stage capital to female founders and promote the business benefits of backing women – the Athena VC festival was one of the largest events of its kind outside London and the South East.

The event, held at Nexus in the University of Leeds, aimed to celebrate the strength, innovation and leadership of women in venture capital. It attracted around 160 business leaders and venture capitalists from around the UK.

But how does ClotProtect make a difference? Prof Philippou, who has worked in academia for 30 years researching mechanisms of thrombosis and fibrinolysis, said: “Our approach is directly inhibiting the enzyme responsible for a blood clot breakdown. The current treatment for acute bleeding is better than no drug, but is indirect in the way it works.

“Our approach inhibits the enzyme directly; meaning it will have greater effect at reducing bleeding. We’ve got evidence that indicates that what we’re doing is likely to have better effect than the current treatment using laboratory experiments.”

The drug discovery team at ClotProtect includes Dr Richard Foster, the company’s co-founder and chemistry lead and Ned Wakeman, who has supported the growth of more than 200 life science companies.

The company, which is based at Nexus, the collaboration and innovation hub of the University of Leeds, is chaired by Dr Genghis Lloyd-Harris, a former partner at Abingworth, the transatlantic bioscience investment firm.

“We are developing an injectable drug that can also be employed by paramedics in ambulance that would be easier and faster to administer than the current treatment,’’ Prof Philippou added.

“In the future even soldiers on frontline duty can administer themselves, which is, ultimately, saving blood loss and many lives. Our approach would be revolutionary in terms of how we treat people. By raising investment funding, we will be able to accelerate the drug development process of the project.

“We will be able to employ more people to get us to that point where we have identified the drug and taken it through the clinical studies that are necessary to make sure it’s safe.

“Our exit will be partnering with a large pharma company which can make the drug on a mass production scale.

“Leeds University has been fantastic as a place for innovation. We’ve been able to outsource work to the university and to contract research organisations.

“This could help the NHS by saving lives and money. Our approach is also likely to lead to a reduction in the number of patients suffering from multi-organ failure which creates big costs for intensive care.”

The success of any company is built around team-work, according to Prof Philippou.

“Academics can initiate drug discovery programmes that translate to human benefit,’’ she added. “However, there is limited funding available within the academic setting so, to raise the levels of funding required to translate drug development, it is required to form a start-up company to raise the necessary levels of funding required via life science venture capital.

“It is essential to create the best team possible that has the know-how and operates in unison to create the outcome of benefitting patients.”

Funding is not easy to gain in the academic setting or start-up, she added.

“However, if there is a high unmet clinical need, a clear differentiation of what you are developing over the standard-of-care and a commercially viable asset, you have a greater chance of securing funding,’’ she said.

“We have recently been successful with a grant award, which will make investment into ClotProtect more attractive as a proposition. It has already been peer-reviewed and there is funding in the company for which no equity is being taken, which therefore makes it more value for money to invest.

“We are open to interest from investors.”

She hopes that placing a life-saving drug on the market will act as her legacy.