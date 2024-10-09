Leeds based Connective3 launch new website after five successful years

Leeds headquartered Performance Marketing agency Connective3 have launched their new website and branding in a collaboration with digital brand experience specialists Tall, focusing on improving their digital presence to better reflect their position in the industry and ultimately provide a stronger platform to continue to grow.

After five successful years in business, building a team of over 100 employees, the agency wanted a refresh to better position themselves and appointed Tall as their partners to support them with the brand re-design and website build.

Tall, created a new brand personality, with better versatility and tools to match the agency’s impressive pace. Focusing on website communications, expressive motion and a new digital brand framework, Tall was able to further solidify the brand’s established footprint in the industry.

Connective3 still wanted to be recognisable by those who already knew them but with a new expressive and confident personality. By using certain elements from the existing brand in a new visual identity, brought to life with new visual brand devices, Tall developed a fresh identity.

Supported by an extensive suite of modules within its content management system, Tall designed a platform that allowed Connective3 to rapidly create and publish an array of branded content and media.

A dynamic, fully content-managed website gives the team freedom to easily edit and work within the CMS. Designed with rich interactive elements and a strong narrative focus, the website increases user interaction while effectively communicating the brand's personality. Optimised for speed and usability, the new rebrand positions Connective3 for future growth while providing an engaging experience for both new and existing clients. This solution also allows Connective3 to produce visually consistent sales and marketing materials quickly without extensive technical expertise.

Tim Grice, CEO of Connective3, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Tall, and when the time came to update our branding and website we were thrilled to be able to partner with them. Since our launch in 2019 we’ve grown from seven to 100 people, and have ambitions to drive even further growth – the branding and website are integral to this, and we’re super excited to be able to launch the new site and branding today to support this.”

