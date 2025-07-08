Leeds-based consultancy, Oakland, achieves Microsoft Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation, strengthening its data and AI expertise

Oakland - Everything Data, a leading UK-based data consultancy, is thrilled to announce that it has officially been awarded the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation. This prestigious recognition validates Oakland’s deep expertise in planning and delivering analytics solutions using Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to harness the full potential of their data assets and build transformative, secure, and scalable analytical solutions at an enterprise scale.

The Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation is a step forward for Oakland, who already hold the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) certification. Showcasing their ability to deliver tailored analytics solutions with cutting-edge Azure tools like Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks. This specialisation not only highlights Oakland’s capabilities but also strengthens the connection with clients who need expert support in planning, deploying, and managing analytics and AI solutions.

What This Means for Clients

For Oakland’s clients, this specialisation ensures they can rely on the data consultancy’s deep expertise to deliver reliable, secure, and scalable data solutions that meet their unique business objectives. By partnering with Oakland, businesses gain access to:

Oakland - Everything Data, Leeds

Comprehensive Data & AI Solutions: From data migration and ETL operations to building advanced analytics and AI applications, Oakland ensures clients can leverage the full potential of Microsoft Azure to achieve their data, analytics and AI goals. Hands-on Expertise with Azure Tools: Oakland’s certified team has hands-on experience with Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks, allowing businesses to optimise data workflows, generate insights faster, and make more informed decisions. AI-Driven Business Solutions: Oakland helps clients adopt AI technologies, implementing machine learning models that support real-time decision-making and create sustainable competitive advantages. Seamless Cloud Transition: Oakland enables businesses to smoothly migrate their data to Azure-based data warehouses, providing easy access to data for real-time analytics and decision-making.

A Step Forward in Oakland’s Commitment to Innovation

This specialisation marks a significant milestone in Oakland’s ongoing mission to provide businesses with comprehensive, data-powered solutions that drive innovation and business transformation. As organisations continue to face the growing challenges of managing data and adopting AI technologies, Oakland’s expert team is now even better equipped to deliver tailored solutions using the power of Azure.

Chris Hill, Microsoft Lead at Oakland, commented:

"Achieving the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation is a fantastic accomplishment for Oakland. Watching the team come together and demonstrate their skills in deploying powerful data, analytics and AI solutions was truly inspiring. This specialisation not only highlights our team’s technical expertise but also solidifies our ability to help clients unlock the full potential of their data using Microsoft Azure"

What’s Next for Oakland’s Data & AI Solutions

With the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation, Oakland will continue pushing the boundaries of innovation. We’re committed to helping clients unlock the power of cloud-based analytics and AI-driven solutions, ensuring businesses can rely on real-time, data-driven insights to guide their decisions.

