Leeds-Based Data Consultancy Company, Oakland, Welcomes New Head of People

Leeds-based data consultancy company, Oakland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Fearnley as the new Head of People.

With a strong background in human resources across diverse sectors, Sam brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for creating an environment where people can thrive. Her approach aligns perfectly with Oakland’s core values of Love, Expertise, Drive, Integrity, and Curiosity.

Fostering a World-Class Workplace

In her new role, Sam will focus on ensuring Oakland continues to be a world-class workplace that attracts and retains exceptional talent. “The people experience is at the heart of our strategy,” says Sam. “I aim to build on the solid foundations already in place and create an environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to do their best work.”

Sam Fearnley - New Head of People at Oakland, Leeds

Sam was drawn to Oakland by the company’s ambition and authenticity. "Oakland had already achieved Best Company World Class Status, but there is a clear ambition to reach even greater heights," she explains. "After meeting with several team members, it was evident that Oakland doesn’t just talk the talk; they genuinely walk the walk. The culture was inspiring, and I saw a great opportunity to contribute to an outstanding people experience."

For Sam, the most exciting aspect of joining Oakland is the people. “I was immediately impressed by the talent at Oakland and how our values are championed from the top,” she says. “I was looking for a role where I could make a lasting impact and quickly felt at home here.”

A Career Focused on People

Sam’s passion for working with people has shaped her entire career journey. Initially, she considered becoming a psychologist but decided to dive straight into the corporate world instead. She began in recruitment and quickly moved into HR roles in the care industry—a field that taught her invaluable lessons about putting people first. “Working in care was positively challenging and taught me to be people-first, process-second,” she shares.

Sam’s journey has since taken her through various entrepreneurial SMEs, where she has enjoyed the variety and freedom to drive impactful change. She has worked across a range of sectors with organisations like Ideal Care Homes, Pure Gym, Grantley Hall, and, most recently, IMA, all of which have prepared her to make a significant impact at Oakland.

Strategic Objectives for the Future

Looking ahead, Sam has several key objectives to enhance the people experience at Oakland:

Launching the Oakland Learning Academy, focusing on personal development, succession planning, and early career opportunities.

Developing a comprehensive DEIB strategy with clear goals around inclusivity and education.

Reviewing and enhancing our reward and recognition programmes to ensure they reflect our commitment to being a world-class employer.