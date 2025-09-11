Leeds-based developer Torsion sees profits double in advance of Eastgate Quarter project

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torsion Developments Limited, which is part of Torsion Group and sits alongside sister companies alongside sister companies Torsion Construction and LUNA, has recently filed “record-breaking results” for the year ending December 2024.

The company delivered a Gross Development Value (GDV) of completed schemes of £463m compared to £190m in 2023, while pre-tax profit of £7.2m was over twice the £3.1m recorded the year before.

The company said the improvement was driven by a range of factors including “rising investment values, a larger number of live developments and improved operational performance”.

CEO Dan Spencer has hailed the results

Net assets grew from £10.9m to £17.7m between 2023 and 2024, while the firm’s investment portfolio tripled from £11.4m to £38.7m in the same time period.

The company has been involved in construction commencing on more than £300m worth of projects across Sheffield and Leeds, as well as a £39m scheme in Coventry.

Its future pipeline of work is worth over £1.3bn, including a huge £967m scheme to transform the Eastgate Quarter in Leeds into a residential neighbourhood involving housing, hospitality and leisure facilities.

It is also involved in a series of planned schemes in locations including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Leicester.

Dan Spencer, Founder and CEO at Torsion Group, said: “Torsion Developments remains firmly focused on the living sectors where we hold deep expertise, in particular Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA), Build to Rent, Build for Sale and Care & Retirement Living.

"These markets continue to provide robust long-term demand and attractive risk-adjusted returns. Strong occupancy and early stabilisation of our operational schemes through LUNA contributed to profitability, reinforcing the value of our investment strategy.

"Our vertically integrated model ensures transparency, cost control and investor protection at every stage of the project lifecycle.”

David Worsley, Chief Operating Officer and shareholder of Torsion Group, added the firm is well-placed for further growth.

“As shareholders, our role is to ensure that Torsion Developments delivers both resilience and growth,” he said.

"With a strengthened balance sheet, a high-quality pipeline and a proven delivery model, we are well positioned to continue generating long- term stability as well as strong near-term results.”

Ed Wootton, Managing Director at Torsion Developments Limited, said: “Our success is built on the strength of collaboration across Torsion Developments, Torsion Construction and LUNA.

"By combining development, construction and operation, we de-risk schemes, accelerate delivery and maintain accountability.