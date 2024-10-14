Leeds based digital agency Flaunt Digital are celebrating another successful year since their formation in 2015, which included a number of outstanding client wins, team expansions, and a £2.6M turnover.

The team of 36 digital specialists has risen by 7 across the past year, seeing expansions across all teams including SEO, paid media, design, and development. The growth comes as the agency records a number of successful client wins, including Banana Moon, RF Paving, KI Europe and Heidelberg Materials.

2024 also saw Flaunt Digital’s B Corp journey hit a major milestone, when the agency was awarded their B Corp certification.The certification acknowledges an organisation's adherence to high standards of social and environmental impact, as well as public transparency, and legal accountability.

The accreditation recognises the agency's commitment to raising standards within five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. This aligns with Flaunt’s people first mentality, and arrived alongside the digital agency's recognition as a Living Wage Employer.

Joining forces with other members of the B Corp community, a number of the agency's client wins this year are fellow B Corp certified organisations, including Secret Linen Store, The Onlii and Oakland Group.

Lee Fuller, CEO at Flaunt Digital shared his thoughts on the agency's progression: “I am immensely proud to be reporting continued growth through a particularly tricky economy. The work and results we are delivering for clients is exceptional and we can attribute this to a best in class team of specialists, and operational vigilance.”