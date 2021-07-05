Leeds-based digital marketing agency Ascensor announces third deal in a year

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, includes the recruitment of six Blue Mantis employees.
Commenting on the acquisition, Ascensor MD Andrew Firth said: “This is a strategic opportunity to accelerate the growth of Ascensor, safeguard jobs and provide clients with continuity of service.
“The purchase is a perfect fit for Ascensor,’’ he added. “Blue Mantis has been established for 11 years, with a leading position as a developer of bespoke web software for automotive, retail and professional services clients. This deal complements our existing digital transformation activities for businesses in these sectors, and adds a raft of like-minded talent to our team.”
As part of the deal, Ascensor has recruited the three directors of Blue Mantis. Martyn Lee becomes head of client services, David Eggington joins as a senior UX designer, and Keith
Hill takes up a senior role in the application development team.
The recruitment count also includes Chris Nightingale (senior account manager), Megan Lancaster (service delivery manager) and Egle Kreivyte (back-end developer).