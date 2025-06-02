Leeds-based Endless acquires Ecobat Battery Division

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ecobat Battery, which has turnover of more than £200m, is a major specialist supplier of batteries and energy storage services for a range of applications including automotive, commercial vehicles, marine and leisure, motorcycles, and industrial uses.

The statement added: “With a strong presence across Europe and a network of distribution hubs in the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, Ecobat Battery serves a diverse customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The acquisition by Endless will provide Ecobat Battery with the capital and strategic support to accelerate its growth plans, expand its market reach, and invest in its capabilities to further strengthen its commercial platform.

Private equity firm Endless LLP has acquired the Ecobat Battery Division from the US headquartered Ecobat Group. (Photo supplied by Endless LLP)

"The carve-out transaction will be led by Ecobat Battery’s existing management team, led by Russell McBurnie and Alex Powell.”

Russell McBurnie, Managing Director of Ecobat Battery commented; “This is an exciting new chapter for our business. Endless brings a wealth of experience in supporting specialist distribution businesses, and we are confident that their backing will help us unlock new growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Andy Ross, Investment Partner of Endless, added; “We are delighted to welcome the Ecobat Battery Division into the Endless portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The business has a strong heritage, a talented team, and a clear role to play in the battery distribution market. We look forward to working closely with the management team to support their growth strategy.”

The investment was led by Andy Ross and Tom Callaghan, supported by Mia Fisher, Lee Abbott and Chloe Sellwood.

Endless was advised by Stifel (Corporate Finance), Walker Morris (Legal), KPMG (Tax), PwC (Debt), Argon (Operational) and Panamoure (IT).

Endless LLP is a UK based private equity investor with offices in Leeds, Manchester and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its formation in 2005, it has invested in more than 100 businesses.

In March, it was revealed that Realise Training Group, which is backed by Endless’ Enact fund, had taken a step forward in its buy-and-build strategy with the acquisition of Smart Gas Training and Assessment Centre.

A spokesman said that Realise’s acquisition of Smart Gas was its third in as many years and demonstrates the company’s commitment to scaling through strategic investments.