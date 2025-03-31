Leeds-based Endless supports growth of Realise Training Group

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said Realise’s acquisition of Smart Gas is its third in as many years and demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth through strategic investments.

Realise, with investment from the Enact Fund in 2020, has a team of more than 500 staff supporting around 16,500 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endless partner Paul Denvers said; “We are delighted to see how Realise is going from strength to strength and entering new markets within the apprenticeship and adult education sector. Expanding into additional regulated employment markets will help bring more learners into the high demand sectors, as well as continuing to support quality delivery in the critical infrastructure sectors we are well established in.”

Library image of the Leeds skyline. Endless LLP is a Leeds-based private equity investor, which supports buyouts, non-core acquisitions, turnarounds and financial restructurings. (Photo by Greg Wright)