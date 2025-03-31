Leeds-based Endless supports growth of Realise Training Group
A spokesman said Realise’s acquisition of Smart Gas is its third in as many years and demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth through strategic investments.
Realise, with investment from the Enact Fund in 2020, has a team of more than 500 staff supporting around 16,500 students.
Endless partner Paul Denvers said; “We are delighted to see how Realise is going from strength to strength and entering new markets within the apprenticeship and adult education sector. Expanding into additional regulated employment markets will help bring more learners into the high demand sectors, as well as continuing to support quality delivery in the critical infrastructure sectors we are well established in.”
Endless LLP is a private equity investor, which supports buyouts, non-core acquisitions, turnarounds and financial restructurings. The Smart Gas acquisition was supported with advice from James Cook from Womble Bond Dickinson, Russ Cahill from Tax Advisory Partnership and Paul Fox from Fox Lloyd Jones. Realise recently secured a multi-million-pound facility from digital bank OakNorth.
