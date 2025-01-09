Leeds-based Fiducia MGA strengthens team with assistant underwriter appointment

Specialty insurance managing general agent (MGA) Fiducia has appointed a new assistant underwriter to support its underwriting team working with UK and European brokers.

Emma Harvey joins the Leeds-based MGA from Ravenhall Risk Solutions where she was an account manager. She brings eight years of experience in insurance, including commercial broking roles at Aon and Gauntlet Group.

In her new role at Fiducia, Emma will provide support to the team of underwriters who specialise in a range of insurance products.

This includes assisting with policy renewal invitations and confirmations, preparing management reports and issuing new business documentation.

New hire - Fiducia MGA founder and CEO, Gerry Sheehy and assistant underwriter, Emma Harvey

Commenting on her new role, Emma said: “Fiducia has a strong reputation in the specialised insurance market for its client-first approach and a stand out team of knowledgeable, empowered underwriters.

“I’m pleased to be working closely with this expert team and play my part to help continued delivery of market-leading service levels in this exciting new chapter in my insurance career.”

Fiducia specialises in marine cargo, freight liability, engineering, marine equipment, fine art and specie insurance alongside excess of loss and terrorism covers. The company is backed by certain underwriters at Lloyd’s and other insurers.

Welcoming Emma to the company, Fiducia CEO, Gerry Sheehy, said: “Emma’s personable and professional approach means she aligns perfectly with the can-do attitude we have at Fiducia to support our broking partner relationships.

“Her experience within broker positions means she also understands the importance of having access to reliable underwriting support which prioritises service levels.

“Our expert team offers this in abundance and Emma’s support will become a vital asset in helping us cement our market-leading underwriting offer for our specialised markets.”