Leeds-based Fiducia MGA strengthens underwriting team with marketing and sales appointment

Leeds-based specialty insurance managing general agent (MGA) Fiducia has appointed a new marketing and sales co-ordinator.

Stef Dixon, who joins from insurance broker Ravenhall Risk Solutions, has more than 20 years’ broking, underwriting, marketing and sales experience.

In her new role, Stef is working closely with Fiducia’s underwriting team to attract and retain new brokers whilst also supporting on policy renewals for existing broker clients.

Fiducia specialises in marine cargo, freight liability, engineering, marine equipment, fine art and specie insurance alongside excess of loss and terrorism covers. The company is backed by certain underwriters at Lloyd’s and other insurers.

Commenting on her new role, Stef said: “Fiducia has a great reputation for building strong relationships with brokers and working with them on a risk-by-risk basis to provide the ideal products and policy coverage required.

“I’ve joined a highly capable team of underwriters at Fiducia, and I am working closely with them to further enhance the service we deliver to our brokers, whilst also securing new partnerships.”

Established in 2016, Fiducia was founded by its chief executive officer, Gerry Sheehy.

Welcoming Stef to the company, Gerry Sheehy said: “Stef’s immediate understanding of Fiducia and how we differentiate through our relationships, service levels and product flexibility has enabled her to quickly make a positive impact.

“We now look forward to her helping drive the continued expansion of our broker network by using her range of complementary skills and expert understanding of our markets.”