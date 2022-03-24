Leeds-based Getech secures contracts with major global mining companies

Getech, which is a an energy asset developer, has won new contracts with leading mining companies to explore for sedimentary copper, iron oxide-copper-gold deposits, and other minerals.

In a statement, Getech said: "These contracts result from investment by Getech to expand the application of geoscience and data products that the group originally developed as petroleum solutions - positioning them as essential tools in locating and developing new critical mineral deposits.

"Using its proprietary data and workflows, Getech can identify the specific factors responsible for the location and economic concentration of energy and critical minerals. This information is delivered and managed through Getech’s unique platforms, such as Globe, which contain the group’s world-leading gravity and magnet datasets and earth systems knowledge."

The total initial value of these new contracts is around £110,000, which adds to Getech’s existing revenue from the mining sector.

Getech has signed an agreement with a leading international mining company based in Australia to assess the potential for sedimentary copper accumulations in Australia.

Getech has also signed an agreement with a resources company based in Asia to undertake an evaluation of a multi-mineral project in South America.

Getech's Chief Executive Office, Dr Jonathan Copus, commented: “As we leverage our flagship products and world-leading data to unlock value in new markets, these sales demonstrate the versatility of our foundation products and solutions, and their adaptability in locating and de-risking different commodities across a wide range of geographies.