Data firm WANdisco announces new deal worth $1.5m with global telecommunications company

The customer will utilise WANdisco's LiveData Migrator (LDM) and LiveData Migrator for Azure (LDMA) to automate the migration of Hadoop data to AWS and Azure. This contract is structured as a commit-to-consume transaction.

The customer is one of the largest global service suppliers of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Currently, it collects data from smart meters and loads that data to an on-premise Hadoop cluster.

It will use WANdisco's LDM and LDMA products to migrate that data from an on-premise Hadoop cluster to multiple cloud providers. The initial deal is to migrate eight petabytes of data from Hadoop to the cloud with the potential to extend this use case across architectures and geographies.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, said: "We are excited to see another major telecommunications company choosing to use our solutions under our commit-to-consume model."

In the future, the customer plans to change the architecture so that the smart meter data is transferred directly from the smart hubs to the cloud, while eliminating the use of Hadoop.

Under WANdisco's commit-to-consume contract structure, WANdisco's revenues from this customer will grow beyond the initial $1.5m as the customer migrates an increasing amount of data.

"We are also thrilled to see our LiveData Migrator and LiveData Migrator for Azure services showing the traction we expected to build following the General Availability milestone.

"The IoT use case of edge platforms to the cloud is something we expect to grow over time, with the challenge of moving edge data to the cloud becoming an increasingly significant impediment to our customers' success. We look forward to expanding our engagement with this major telco, whilst helping them realise the full capabilities of the cloud."

