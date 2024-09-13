Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tred said the collaboration, which has been bolstered by a significant investment from Ecotricity, marks a “pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable finance and a net-zero future”.

Will Smith, Co-founder of Tred, said: "This partnership is more than just a milestone; it’s the beginning of a movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together with Ecotricity, Tred isn’t just reshaping the landscape of green finance we’re demonstrating that profit and planet can go hand in hand.

Left to right: Tred founders Will Smith and Peter Kirby

"This collaboration is a bold step in our mission to make money work for people, the planet, and profit.

“Support from a leader in renewable energy amplifies Tred’s mission to redefine the relationship between finance and the environment, signalling a growing recognition of the importance of greener money.”

Tred’s green business accounts are designed to enable SMEs to operate fossil-fuel-free, meaning their funds are not invested in what Tred described as “industries that harm the environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, resources are directed towards projects that support reforestation, biodiversity, and renewable energy initiatives.

Tred said the new partnership “underscores the critical role the financial sector must play in combating climate change”.

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He said: "Investing in Tred fits perfectly with our mission to make the world a greener place and use business to do some good in the world. The big financial institution’s record on the environment isn’t good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finance should be a critical lever for change, and by supporting Tred, we are ensuring that more businesses have access to financial products that are aligned with the values of sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

Alongside its “fossil fuel-free business accounts”, Tred offers carbon footprinting tools and sustainability metrics for businesses.

Its services include money management, sustainable debit cards that support reforestation, and automated carbon accounting.

Tred is also a certified B Corporation and a member of 1% for the Planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Tred launched its new green business current accounts, made for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

Mr Smith said at the time: “Over the past decade, we’ve seen businesses with a clear purpose grow 2.5 times faster than those without. Sustainability is better for business and the planet.

“Tred’s fossil-fuel free current accounts enable any business to start on their sustainability journey. We’re helping open up new opportunities for businesses across the UK.”