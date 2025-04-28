Leeds-based Hisense launches MDA-focused TV ad

Hisense is shining a light on its Choose Smarter brand message with first multi-channel campaign dedicated to MDA

This week, the leading consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, Hisense, which has its UK HQ based in Leeds, has launched its first-ever TV advert focusing specifically on its MDA offering. As part of the wider Choose Smarter brand campaign and following a string of successful TV adverts for its core 2024 TV range, the brand is broadening its campaign to spotlight a key category for 2025.

Spotlighting the full MDA product portfolio on offer and the ease of use and connectivity they offer consumers, the expansion of ATL advertising aims to support the brand’s category growth ambitions and strengthen Hisense’s position against other medium domestic appliance competitors.

This comes as part of an integrated, multi-channel approach under the Choose Smarter BVOD campaign, which combines the new TV ad with other marketing streams to place a specific focus on the North-West and West Midlands.

Working in partnership with global connected marketing agency, IMA-HOME, and Global Media, the new campaign showcases the brand’s premium product offering across cooling, cooking, laundry and dish, inspiring audiences to live smarter, without the premium price tag.

As UK consumers continue to deal with the impact of the rising cost of living, research shows that 67% of homeowners consider the price of household products a major factor before purchasing, and over half spend time looking for the best deals before making a purchase*, highlighting just how savvy the UK market is.

Humorously drawing on neighbourhood rivalry when it comes to the quality of appliances in the home, the ad highlights Hisense as a brand that delivers the latest innovative tech but at a fraction of competitor’s prices.

The new advert is running across SVOD, including platforms such as Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as on YouTube, up until 6th May.

This exciting move follows a successful stream of previous marketing activity that fell under the Choose Smarter brand campaign umbrella, including TV ads focusing on other product lines, OOH advertising both roadside and in the London Underground, as well as social media, PR, digital, and in-store retailer training.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, commented: “As we continue to see the Choose Smarter campaign resonate with consumers, we’re now shining a spotlight on our extensive MDA offering. The new ad comes as part of a wider multi-channel marketing campaign dedicated to showcasing our medium-sized appliances in what is an increasingly competitive market.