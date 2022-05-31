Leeds-based Infinity Inc, which has worked with Holly Willoughby and Crystal Palace, secures new contract

The Yorkshire-based business has previously provided uniforms for several shopping centre groups, as well as recently photographing Holly Willoughby in its own range designed for M&S.

A spokesman said: "Having worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, ranging from the BBC and Tik Tok to Premier League football clubs including Crystal Palace and Brentford FC, the branding specialists have a proven record of working successfully in the corporate and retail industries."

Infinity Inc founder and CEO, Darren Cohen, said: “With our production processes powered by solar energy and most of our deliveries made by electric vehicles, we’re making every step of our supply chain as eco-friendly as possible.”

Team members from The Midcounties Co-operative wearing the branded uniforms produced and supplied by Infinity Inc.

The spokesman added: "The Midcounties Co-operative’s branded LINK system will launch this summer and enables employees to login and order garments from the allocated uniform allowance they have been assigned, as and when they require them. Through the system the procurement team also has easy access to reporting, forecasting and invoices, consolidating the whole buying process, eliminating the need for storage, and reducing both time and costs."

Providing new apparel for The Midcounties Co-operative’s Travel, Childcare and Food teams, the Leeds-based manufacturers have already branded hundreds of garments for them which include corporate suiting, safety wear, chefs wear, footwear, and name badges, which have been rolled out to sites across the country.