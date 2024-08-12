Leeds-based investor Nimbus sells stakes in two Yorkshire businesses and eyes up next investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nimbus has exited both Paralloy Limited and Hawthorn Timber after involvement with each business for several years.

Since being acquired from the Doncasters Group in 2019 Paralloy, which operates from sites in Teesside and Sheffield and specialises in high quality centri-spun, static cast steel and nickel based products, has doubled its employment force and acquired two other companies together with investing over £10 million in new machinery.

The Paralloy group is led by Chief Executive Robert McGowan, who has now led an MBO to acquire the business from Nimbus.

Separately, Hull based timber processing business Hawthorn Timber has been acquired by its management and some private investors.

Nimbus had been involved in the company since 2021 and has helped it build a market-leading position as a supplier to the UK holiday home sector.

Chris Clegg, who helped establish Nimbus in Yorkshire with business associate David Keenan, said: “I’m delighted we have delivered on our commitment to support traditional UK manufacturing, and we will continue to do so.”