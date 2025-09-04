Leeds-based Jet2 warns of 'difficult market' despite Jess Glynne advert TikTok trend success

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group – which has seen the song used in its adverts, Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne, become a social media trend this summer – said it will now trim seats on sale by 200,000 to 5.6 million for the upcoming winter season, although this will still be 9 per cent higher than a year earlier.

It flagged a “less certain consumer environment” and said holidaymakers were booking even closer to the departure date, with the trend becoming “more pronounced” since its last update in July.

The group saw package holiday passenger numbers grow by 2 per cent in the five months to the end of August, down from growth of 8 per cent in the previous year.

Signer songwriter Jess Glynne performs at BOXPark Wembley during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final match at the Stade de Geneve, Switzerland. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

But it saw flight-only passengers accelerate, rising by 17 per cent.

Shares in the firm slumped 13 per cent in Thursday morning trading as Jet2 cautioned it now expects underlying earnings for the year to March 31 2026 towards the lower end of forecasts for between £449 million and £496 million. This compares with £446.5 million the previous year.

But the company said it was too early to give “definitive guidance” on overall group profitability for the year.

Steve Heapy, Jet2 chief executive, said the group was “operating in a difficult market”.

But he said the group’s flexibility over its programme and loyal customer base would help “provide the foundation for a solid financial result this year and for further profitable growth in the years to come”.

Jet2 said its pushed through a “modest increase” in package holiday prices over the summer season.

It added that for the winter, “we plan to maintain attractive pricing to ensure our customers are able to get away from it all and enjoy a relaxing holiday”.

The update came on the same day that Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand was named TikTok’s song of the summer for 2025, thanks to its use in a Jet2holidays advert.

The song, released in 2015, was used on TV adverts for the airline’s package holiday arm and featured an enthusiastic voiceover, which played over TikTok clips of holiday mishaps and happy events.

It received 50 billion views and was used in more than four and a half million videos.

Glynne said: “I’m honestly buzzing that Hold My Hand has been named TikTok’s song of the summer.

“This track is so close to my heart, and seeing it take on a whole new life with you all on TikTok has been surreal.