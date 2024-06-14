Leeds-based JMG Group marks 600th employee after double acquisition
The news comes after the firm completed the acquisition of Executive Insurance Services and Gleaming Insurance, taking the group to a total of 31 UK offices.
JMG Group CEO, Nick Houghton, said: “Bringing these two incredibly successful businesses into the group extends our geographic footprint and adds specialist capabilities in two niche sectors. Both businesses share our ‘clients first, people first’ ethos, and as such they will be superb additions, delivering value to our joint customers up and down the country.”
JMG said the acquisition of Executive Insurance Services brings additional specialist commercial and motor trade insurance expertise to the group. Directors Martyn Owen and Martin Davies will continue to lead the Executive Insurance team of 18 staff at its Eastbourne office.
Executive insurance director, Martin Davies said: “We are proud of what we have achieved so far in our journey and have big plans for the future. JMG Group will provide the support to help make those plans a reality.”
Founded by MD Martin Holden in 2011 following a 22-year career in the industry, cleaning industry specialist Gleaming Insurance provides bespoke policies for cleaning professionals, underwritten by Hiscox Insurance. As well as direct online services, the firm gives other brokers and their clients access to the scheme.
Commenting on the acquisition, Martin Holden said: “The business is in a very strong position and with the help of JMG Group we can build the brand further and become the go-to broker for all the cleaning industry’s insurance needs. JMG Group will help to open up market opportunities and support me in establishing and fostering even more partnerships.”
