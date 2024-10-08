Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition will see Connective3’s overall headcount increase to 130, with total forecasted company revenue expected to exceed £11m.

Powerhouse is a content creation studio founded in 1999 in Leeds. The company operates out of its 14,000 sq ft studio space and counts a number of leading brands as clients, including Iceland, Majestic, Yorkshire Tea and Shark Ninja.

Neil Adams, CEO, of Powerhouse, said: “This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for Powerhouse, building on our 25-year legacy of success and enabling our people and clients to thrive even more.

‘Outstanding content​: From left, Vin Chinnaraja, Richard White, Tim Grice, Neil Adams and Tony Lendill who have combined forces as Connect 3 takes over Leeds based content agency Powerhouse.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to build and nurture our incredibly talented team over the years. I am confident that Connective3 is the perfect home for them to continue creating world-class content for clients now and in the future”

Powerhouse will continue to function as its own entity. Initial support will come in the form of finance, operations, sales, and marketing.

Connective3 said that it has no plans for redundancies or a restructure of Powerhouse. All staff have been kept in the acquisition.

First established in 2019, Connective3 holds offices in Leeds, London, and Manchester, and works with clients including brands such as Ocado, Avon, and Love Holidays.

Tim Grice, CEO of Connective3, said: “We came across Powerhouse around six months ago, and that's when we started initial conversations. Since then we’ve been communicating around the deal and financial due diligence and legal due diligence.

“The most exciting thing tome is the ability to add that high end content to the group and the business that can then be used to lift the bar on our abilities from being a digital marketing performance agency to really pushing the boundaries on the creative side.

“We are more performance based and the content, so Powerhouse can help us scale-up and produce and will give us another level of quality that will benefit our clients.

“It also gives our clients opportunities to work with us on big content pieces designed for brand and for performance.

“We see this as a big complimentary acquisition that will allow us to really push the creative side of our offering.”

Connective3 said the acquisition marks the first in its plans for major expansion over the next five years. The company has a target of reaching 1,000 staff members during the period.

Mr Grice said: “We are five years into building Connective3. We started October 2019 and always had ambition to grow. We now have just over 100 people working with us, but the vision behind the business now is to have 1,000 A Teamers working globally.

“To do that we want to continue organic growth but we want to look at potential complementary acquisitions to build out. We do a lot of work in the US and a fair amount in Europe, so we will also be looking at opportunities to expand into those territories with our offering.”

Speaking on the acquisition, Mr Grice added: “The acquisition is an amazing way for us to mark five years of trading, and we’re beyond excited to welcome the Powerhouse team to the group.