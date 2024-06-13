NG Bailey, which is the UK’s largest independent engineering and services firm, reported underlying operating profit of £11.2m for the year ending March 1, up from a loss of £17.3m last year.

The company also reported annual turnover of £600m, up from £532m in 2023.

Speaking on the results, Mr Stockton said: “NG Bailey is in a strong position as we continue to execute our diversified business strategy, the success of which is evidenced by our return to profitability even in the face of tough trading conditions.

“This is testament to our high-quality order book and our market leading capability to provide services across building construction, infrastructure, and services, alongside the quality, expertise and commitment of our teams and experienced management.

“With a growing pipeline of work in recession-proof markets and strong credentials in the energy and decarbonisation sectors, we have confidence that we will be able to successfully deliver our growth plans, with a clear route to pre-pandemic levels of trading and beyond.”

Mr Stockton stepped into the role of chief executive on June 1, 2024 following David Hurcomb’s retirement after 14 years of leadership. Mr Stockton joined NG Bailey in 2016 and has held several senior roles within the business, most recently as chief operating officer.

Mr Hurcomb will remain within the business until a small number of commercial matters on legacy contracts to recover value are resolved.

NG Bailey said it had maintained its “strong balance sheet” during the year, with net assets of £129m, up from £121m in 2023. This includes cash and investments of £70m, a change from £83m last year.

Since the end of March 2023, the firm has no external debt. The Group’s order book also increased to £1.4bn from £1.3bn in 2023.

NG Bailey said that the growth had been driven by “strong performance” in its Services division, which delivered record levels of profitability for the second year in a row.

All three business streams within the division; Facilities Services, IT Services and Freedom, increased in turnover and either met or exceeded their budgeted profitability.

The company said that its Services division’s turnover, headcount and order book now accounts for broadly half of the overall group, which it said had been driven by organic growth as well as “selective, low risk acquisitions”.

The firm added that the division was now “primed for further growth”.

NG Bailey’s Engineering division also returned to profitability, supported by what it described as a “renewed focus on governance, quality margins and risk management, led by a refreshed leadership team”.

It added that the small number of legacy long term fixed price contracts, which were adversely hit by Covid-19 and inflation, are now complete, with the cash outflows behind the company.

The firm said that significant investment is planned in the division within the next 12 to 18 months to “accelerate digitalisation and systemisation of systems, supporting modern methods of construction and design for manufacture solutions”.